China Says New EU Trade Rules against Chinese Imports Lack Awareness of WTO Rules

China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday that the European Union’s new trade rules against Chinese imports lacked awareness of World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, urging the EU to abide by the requirements, Reutersreported. 

Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng made the remarks at a regular briefing in Beijing.

The European Union agreed new rules last week to guard against excessively cheap Chinese imports, ending 18 months of wrangling over trade ties with Beijing.

