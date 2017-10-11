The United States will Produce Armored Machinery in Romania

US weapon producer giant General Dynamics will be involved in the production of armored personnel carriers for the Romanian army. The company signed an agreement to create a joint venture with state-owned arms company Romarm, which will be the main contractor for armored vehicles, money.bg reported

Piranha 5 bomber carriers will be assembled at the Uzina Mecanica plant in the Bucharest capital. The factory has not been sufficiently used in recent years due to the lack of orders from the defense sector.

Uzina Mecanica will provide production lines and staff to be trained at the headquarters of the US company. General Dynamics will also improve local production capabilities, Romanian media reported.

 

