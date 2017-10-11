Innovation Competition for Clean Air in Sofia
Seven start-ups from all over Europe will present their ideas at Sofia's first open-air innovation initiative - Sofia Urban Challenge, reports Mediapool.
The competition will take place on October 13, 2017 at 9:00 am at Generator at 47, Cherni Vrah Blvd. Sofia Urban Challenge is organized by Cleantech Bulgaria and Climate-KIC, together with the support of Green Sofia, Sofia Municipality and is part of SOFAIR - a conference to exchange experience and good practices in dealing with air pollution in an urban environment
The two-day event will be opened by Mayor Yordanka Fandakova, Environment Minister Neno Dimov and George Kremlis, of the Environment Directorate of the European Commission.
