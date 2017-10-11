Concession Procedures are Opened For Four Seaside Beaches

The government has opened procedures for granting concession for service on four Black sea beaches. This was reported by the government information service.

Concessionaires will be appointed after a competition organized by the Minister of Tourism and conducted by a commission appointed by the Prime Minister.

The duration of the concessions will be 15 years.

The procedures refer to the sea beaches "Nesebar - South", for which the minimum annual concession payment is set at BGN 247 497 excluding VAT; "Sunny Beach - North" - with a minimum annual concession fee of BGN 1 375 662 excluding VAT; "Rosenets - North" - minimum annual concession fee of 8975 BGN without VAT; "St. Vlas - the hospital "- a minimum annual concession fee of BGN 54 006 excluding VAT.

