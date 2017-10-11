Concession Procedures are Opened For Four Seaside Beaches

Politics » DOMESTIC | October 11, 2017, Wednesday // 14:57| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Concession Procedures are Opened For Four Seaside Beaches pixabay.com

The government has opened procedures for granting concession for service on four Black sea beaches. This was reported by the government information service.

Concessionaires will be appointed after a competition organized by the Minister of Tourism and conducted by a commission appointed by the Prime Minister.

The duration of the concessions will be 15 years.

The procedures refer to the sea beaches "Nesebar - South", for which the minimum annual concession payment is set at BGN 247 497 excluding VAT; "Sunny Beach - North" - with a minimum annual concession fee of BGN 1 375 662 excluding VAT; "Rosenets - North" - minimum annual concession fee of 8975 BGN without VAT; "St. Vlas - the hospital "- a minimum annual concession fee of BGN 54 006 excluding VAT.

 

Source: expert.bg

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Black Sea, seaside, concession, beaches
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria