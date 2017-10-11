Macron's Public Sector Reforms Spark Nationwide Strikes

Millions of public sector workers in France are taking part in a nationwide one-day strike in protest at President Emmanuel Macron's economic reforms, reported BBC.

The action has closed schools and disrupted train services and about a third of flights have been cancelled.

The French government plans to cut 120,000 public sector jobs in France over the next five years.

Last month, thousands of people demonstrated in Paris at Mr Macron's overhaul of France's labour laws.

The nationwide strike on Tuesday, called by all nine of the country's public sector unions, was organised to show solidarity against the job cuts and further plans to freeze pay.

The unions, which represent 5.4 million public workers, said the demonstrations would send a message of their "profound disagreement" with Mr Macron's plans.

Marches have taken place in major cities including Nantes and Lyon, with a procession due to begin in Paris at 14:00 local time (12:00 GMT) from the Place de la République.