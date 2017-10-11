GERB Urges the New Anti-Corruption Body to be Elected by the National Assembly
At a regular Cabinet meeting today ministers discussed the government's position of the upcoming National Security Advisory Board with the President. It was presented by the Minister of Justice Tsetska Tsacheva, reported bTV.
GERB urges the new anti-corruption body to be elected by the National Assembly and to be equally distant from all authorities, mostly from the executive.
The government is categorical - the chairman of the new anti-corruption body can not be appointed by the president, because in times of crisis the head of state is building a cabinet that makes him tied to the executive power.
