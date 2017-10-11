GERB Urges the New Anti-Corruption Body to be Elected by the National Assembly

Politics » DOMESTIC | October 11, 2017, Wednesday // 13:26| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: GERB Urges the New Anti-Corruption Body to be Elected by the National Assembly boykoborissov.bg

At a regular Cabinet meeting today ministers discussed the government's position of the upcoming National Security Advisory Board with the President. It was presented by the Minister of Justice Tsetska Tsacheva, reported bTV.

GERB urges the new anti-corruption body to be elected by the National Assembly and to be equally distant from all authorities, mostly from the executive.

GERB urges the new anti-corruption body to be elected by the National Assembly and to be equally distant from all authorities, mostly from the executive.

The government is categorical - the chairman of the new anti-corruption body can not be appointed by the president, because in times of crisis the head of state is building a cabinet that makes him tied to the executive power.

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: GERB, president, anti-corruption
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria