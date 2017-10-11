At Least 13 People were Killed in a Prison Riot in Mexico

At least 13 prisoners were killed in a riot between two gangs and a rebellion that broke out yesterday in a prison in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, 24chasa said.

A prison administration official told journalists that the two-hour talks between authorities and prisoners had failed, and the police using non-lethal weapons failed to stop the rebellion. Then the authorities took decisions to use combat weapons to protect the lives of the guards and prisoners. It is still unclear how many prisoners were killed in the fight and how many people form the security forces, pointed out the source.