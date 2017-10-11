UN: 170 Countries Abandoned the Death Penalty

The countries that abolished the death penalty have reached 170. 87% of the death sentences are carried out in four countries. They are Iraq, Iran, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. These figures were released on Tuesday by the United Nations on the World Day against the Death Penalty - Oct. 10.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says there is "no room for the death penalty in the 21st century", quoted by news.bg. Some of the 170 countries have abolished it or ceased to practice it last month. Two African States. Gambia and Madagascar - have taken important steps to end the death penalty, - said the UN chief.

In 2016, the number of convicted persons decreased by 37% compared to the previous year.

The UN also believes that there are a large number of executions in China, but there is "no accurate data" on this issue.

It should not be forgotten that several states in the United States still have the heaviest punishment.