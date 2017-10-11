Richard Branson will Fly into Space in 6 Months

Sir Richard Branson plans to fly into space at the latest in 6 months, while his Virgin Galaxy project will do so earlier, after three, reports Metro.

The British billionaire hopes to sell USD 250,000 priced tickets to space tourists. Among the first enrolled is Professor Stephen Hawking.

Branson said his goals are not as distant as those of Elon Musk, who intends to send people to Mars. "He's interested in bigger rockets going longer," said Sir Richard. Banson set goals closer to the Earth.

His rocket plan will carry sub-orbital flights with six passengers on board.