Volcano in Japan is Reason for Concern

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 11, 2017, Wednesday // 13:00| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Volcano in Japan is Reason for Concern Source: Twitter

The Shinmoe volcano in southwest Japan erupted for the first time in six years, the country's national meteorological service said.

The seismic activity in the region of Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures began at the end of last month. The first eruptions in six years took place early Wednesday morning - the volcano ejected a pillar of ash at a height of 300 meters.

In this regard, Japanese meteorologists have increased the level of threat from the volcano from the first to the second, on the five-level scale.

The last eruption of the Shinmoe volcano was recorded on September 7, 2011.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: volcano, eruption, Japan
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria