American Investors want to Build a Subway Station in Sofia

The proposal is to build an underground railway station between the existing on Slivnitsa Blvd and Obelya. The construction of another station will cost nearly BGN 24 million, writes Dariknews.

Investors give over 50% of the required amount and the rest of the money will have to be paid by Sofia Municipality. The idea is supported by both the ruling party and the opposition. A new metro station will appear in 2020, and another 8,000 passengers will benefit from it.

The calculations are for Sofia Municipality, but the idea comes from the American company that wants to set up a small town in Sofia. Several years ago, investors acquired land between the Lyulin and Obelya neighborhoods and their desire was to build a hospital, a church and a school in addition to residential buildings. All this, however, is pointless without access to the underground railroad. That's why they give a little over BGN 12 million for a new stop between the existing Slivnitsa and Obelya.

It is expected that the project will receive a green light.