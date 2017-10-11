The average insured income for the country in August 2017 is BGN 804.44, the National Statistical Institute reported.

The average monthly insurance income for the country for the period from 01.09.2016 to 31.08.2017 is BGN 801.86.

The defined average monthly social security income for the country for the period indicated serves to calculate the amounts of new pensions in September 2017, 70, para. 2 of the Social Insurance Code.

Source: expert.bg