Careless Drivers will Pay More for Insurance in Bulgaria

The Financial Supervision Commission in Bulgaria has decided that from 2018 careless drivers will pay a higher fee for the mandatory vehicle insurance.

The deputy-chairman of the Financial Supervision Commission has spoken before Bulgarian media about the changes coming to the process of acquiring mandatory vehicle insurance for drivers. As effective from the beginning of 2018, insurance companies will have access to drivers’ personal records kept by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. This will allow insurance companies to review the driver’s history and adjust the price of the mandatory vehicle insurance according to their record.

As an example, the deputy-chairman gave the situation in which a driver with a clean slate goes to get his vehicle insurance. Upon revealing his history, the company sets the price of the insurance at 100 BGN (€50). If a driver with a bad history record, who has caused accidents over the past few years, goes through the same process, the price he pays may go up by 200%, depending on the severity of his violations and reach a price of up to 600 BGN (€300).

Speeding, sudden change of direction and not keeping the recommended distance from other vehicles will be one of the main points by which the rise in the insurance’s price will go up. It has been stated that among them, speeding is the most dangerous, as it was the main reason for 30% of traffic accidents. Among other nonenviable data, Bulgaria is first in Europe on traffic accident related death per capita.

Source: Euscoop