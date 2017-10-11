At Least 17 Died and 180 are Missing in the Fires in California (Updated)

At least 17 are the victims of fires in northern California and their number may increase as 180 people are missing, the Washington Post reported, citing the authorities.

More than 25,000 people have left their homes in seven municipalities north of San Francisco. The flames have destroyed over 2,000 buildings and have severely damaged the vineyard industry.

Rapidly the fire has spread over densely populated neighborhoods, forcing their residents to leave their homes in the middle of the night, and many have failed to take anything with them. A few hundred firefighters struggle with the raging fires. The strong winds, which sparked 17 large outbreaks, have diminished, and humidity has increased, aiding the extinguishing operation that uses resources from throughout the state and neighbor Nevada.

However, the authorities warned that a blatant northern wind, called Diablo, is expected to blow again today, and firefighters will have little time to limit the spread of the fire in residential areas.