The Government Has Granted BGN 310,000 to Repair Bachkovo Monastery
bashkovskimanastir.bg
The government has granted additional BGN 310,000 to repair the Bachkovo Monastery. This was stated at the beginning of the government meeting by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, reported bTV.
"As holidays come, you can see columns of thousands of laymen there. The Abbot asked for the church to be repaired, "Borisov said.
Abbot of the Bachkovo Monastery, Archimandrite Simon, donated an icon to Borisov and commented that this was the second aid the prime minister gave him.
