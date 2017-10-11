Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow were Sexually Harassed by Producer Harvey Weinstein

Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, as well as a number of other American actresses, have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment.

In front of the New York Times Paltrow said it happened when she was 22 years old. Weinstein offered her a role in the film Emma (1996) based on the novel by Jane Austin. According to the actress, before the start of the filming, the producer summoned her to his hotel room. During the meeting he offered her to enter the bedroom and massage her. She refused Weinstein's proposal, and later actor Brad Pitt, with whom Paltrow was dating at the time, confronted the producer. Weinstein warned her not to disclose what had happened. "I thought he was going to fire me," the actress recalls.

Jolie said she was harassed by the producer in the late 1990s. "I had a very negative experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, so I decided never to work with him and warn others," says the actress. Jolie notes that she also rejected the producer's proposals at the time. She stresses that "his behavior towards women is unacceptable."

Last week, the New York Times published a report after a journalistic investigation stating that for about 30 years Weinstein had sexually harassed employees of the company he worked for. The producer sought intimate relations with them in exchange for assistance in their career development.

On Tuesday, New York Magazine reported that three women accused Weinstein of rape. Harvey Weinstein is among the most successful producers in Hollywood. His first great success came when he and his brother became founders of Miramax Films. The studio accumulated cash and produced award-winning films such as Shakespeare in Love, Pulp Fiction, Saving Private Ryan, and so on. The two brothers sold Miramax to Disney in 1993, and in 2005 they founded the Weinstein Company. There are new successes with titles such as "The King's Speech," "Jango Unchained," and others.

Two days ago, Harvey Weinstein was fired by the management of the studio he co-founder for sexual harassment in the workplace after the New York Times investigation. The Board of Directors of Weinstein Company said the decision was taken "in the light of new information received over the past few days."

They also plan to change the name of the production company due to the toxicity of his name.