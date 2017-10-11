NIMH: There will be Тemporary Иncrease in Clouds, Light Rain Only in Some Places

During the day there will be temporary increase in clouds, more significant over the eastern and mountainous regions, but it will rain lightly only in some places. In the morning hours, fog will form around basins. There will be slight northwest wind.

Maximum temperatures will range between 17°C and 22°C. This is the weather forecast as reported to FOCUS News Agency by  the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.


Atmospheric pressure will remain higher than the average for October.


There will be temporary increase in clouds over the Black Sea Coast, but light rain is expected in isolated places only. The wind will be light from west-northwest. Maximum air temperatures from 17°C to 19°C. Sea water temperature is 19°C.


The mountains will be increasingly cloudy with light rain in some places turning to light snow over 2,300 m. Moderate northwest wind. Maximum temperature at 1,200 m will be around 12°C, at 2,000 m - about 5°C.

