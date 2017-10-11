Senior Intelligence Chief says Hezbollah has the Capacity to Attack US

World | October 11, 2017, Wednesday // 11:29| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Senior Intelligence Chief says Hezbollah has the Capacity to Attack US Source: Twitter

"Hezbollah" improves its ability to hit the United States, a senior US intelligence official said, quoted by The Jerusalem Post and Focus News Agency.

Nicolas Rasmussen, head of the US National Anti-Terrorism Center, said Hezbollah had a "global offensive infrastructure," including operational cells in the United States.

"Although I am not here to speak publicly about a specific, reliable, inevitable threat to our country, we in the intelligence community actually monitor Hezbollah's continued activity here in our country," he told journalists at the State Department.

"We believe that Hezbollah is determined to give itself a potential chance of making an attack on US soil as a critical component in their terrorist strategy," he added.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, intelligence chief, Hezbollah
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria