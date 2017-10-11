Senior Intelligence Chief says Hezbollah has the Capacity to Attack US

"Hezbollah" improves its ability to hit the United States, a senior US intelligence official said, quoted by The Jerusalem Post and Focus News Agency.

Nicolas Rasmussen, head of the US National Anti-Terrorism Center, said Hezbollah had a "global offensive infrastructure," including operational cells in the United States.

"Although I am not here to speak publicly about a specific, reliable, inevitable threat to our country, we in the intelligence community actually monitor Hezbollah's continued activity here in our country," he told journalists at the State Department.

"We believe that Hezbollah is determined to give itself a potential chance of making an attack on US soil as a critical component in their terrorist strategy," he added.