Grigor Dimitrov Saved 3 Match Balls and Defeated Harrison in Shanghai

Grigor Dimitrov had to save three match balls and show a more ferocious character in the decisive tiebreak to overtake the second round of the Shanghai Masters Series tournament for the first time in his career.

The Bulgarian who was placed sixth in the main draw, prevailed in the dramatic match which was very exciting for the fans with

3:6, 6:3, 7:6(6) against 46th-ranked Ryan Harrison of the United States.