Bulgarian National Football Team Ended the WC Qualifications with a Draw in Luxembourg

Bulgaria's national football team finished qualifying group A for the World Cup 2018 with a weak performance against the small nation of Luxembourg. Peter Hubchev's team made a 1:1 draw as a guest against Luxembourg in the last game of the group.

In the first half, the national team showed a weak and clueless performance. The rival was mobilized to make a comeback cheer home fans after the bad loss of 0:8 from Sweden. As a result, Luxembourg led in the 3 rd minute when Olivier Thil opened the scoreline after a ricochet to a Bulgarian defender.

The goal for Bulgaria came in the 68th minute when Ivaylo Chochev equalized after a head shot following Spas Delev's wonderful breakthrough. Andrei Galabinov hit the beam in another attack.

The Bulgarian team ended in 4th place in the group with 13 points. France defeated Belarus 2:1 and remained a leader with 23 points, which meas the "bules" qualify directly to the World Cup 2018. In the third match the Netherlands won 2:0 against Sweden, however due to better goal difference the Swedes remained second and will play playoff for the World Cup.