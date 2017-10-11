Mariano Rajoy Called for an Emergency Meeting of the Spanish Cabinet over Catalonia

Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria made a brief statement in which he announced that Mariano Rajoy had summoned an extraordinary cabinet meeting to discuss the situation in Catalonia, said The Spain Report quoted by Focus.

The meeting will be held at 9:00 am local time on Wednesday.

The Spanish Deputy Prime Minister added that the government could not accept the validity of something that was decided on the basis of the suspended Catalan law.

"Neither Mr. Carles Puigdemont, nor anyone else, can draw conclusions on the basis of a law that does not exist," she said. Santamaria told reporters, and that Puigdemont's speech is "a speech by a person who does not know where he is, where he goes or who he wants to go with."

On Tuesday evening, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy also met with Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez to discuss the situation.

Faced with the attempts of the Catalan authorities to secede, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy did not reject the possibility of imposing direct government power on Catalonia, France Press reports, quoted again by Focus.

Experts say Rajoy has the legal right to close the Catalan Parliament if necessary.

However, the prime minister can not do this unilaterally. He will first have to inform Puigdemont and give him time to change the course of action. Rajoy will then have to turn to the Spanish Senate. The Commission should support the Prime Minister's proposal and then vote in the Senate. One of the Spanish senators, who wished to be anonymous, said the procedure would take about a week.