Bulgaria: Turkey will Boycott Meetings with the US Ambassador Source: Twitter

Turkey will boycott the upcoming meetings of its representatives with the US ambassador to the country, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

In his words, Ankara no longer recognizes Ambassador John Bass as a representative of Washington. Bass has already received a new appointment in Afghanistan, but before his departure he will have farewell meetings with representatives of the Turkish state as ministers and the Speaker of Parliament.

Erdogan, however, said the meeting would not be held. "We have not agreed and will not agree that this ambassador will hold farewell meetings with ministers, the speaker of the parliament or me," the Turkish president told a joint press conference with his Serbian counterpart Alexander Vucic in Belgrade. "We do not see him as a US representative in Turkey," Erdogan said.

