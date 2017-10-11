Sofia Municipality Presents a Health Portal of the Hospitals in the Capital

Sofia Municipality presents the new health portal, which will collect the information for all municipal medical institutions on the territory of Sofia, Nova TV reported.

Through the portal, patients will be able to make appointments with specialists and check the results of tests.

