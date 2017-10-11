Possible Ban For Consumption of Alcohol in Public Parks in Sofia

Sofia municipality has brought in proposals for a new Ordinance on Public Order which bans fireworks and noisy parties in residential buildings after 22:00, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

The ordinance also envisages fines between BGN 100 and 300 for shaking tablecloths or carpets through the balcony. People who pose risks for public health will also be sanctioned. This includes spilling of liquids, chemicals, burning of tires and cables.

The draft Ordinance provides for street musicians to play only after permission from the Municipality and at designated places, otherwise they will have to pay a fine of BGN 100.

Drinking alcoholic beverages on streets and parks will be forbidden, but only if it is accompanied by behaviour that disturbs public order.

The noise from construction sites will also be subject to serious sanctions, as well as playing musical instruments in residential buildings. Also, those who use vacuums between 14:00 and 16:00 will be fined, as well as those who wash the windows of their cars outdoors. Sanctions are also proposed for persons who walk between cars to sell newspapers. The proposed changes have already been uploaded for consideration on the website of the municipality. The public discussion will be held on October 19th at 13:30 at the municipality in 33 Moskovska Str. In Sofia.