UNESCO Failed to Elect a Successor of Irina Bokova

World | October 11, 2017, Wednesday // 10:06| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: UNESCO Failed to Elect a Successor of Irina Bokova Source: Twitter

Yesterday the Executive Board of UNESCO failed to elect a new general manager and a successor of Irina Bokova, whose term expires, in a second round of voting, reports Mediapool. 

Six candidates compete for the post. As in the first round on Monday, the former Foreign Minister of Qatar Hamad bin Abdulaziz al-Qaary, who received yesterday 20 out of 58 votes of the members of the Executive Board, continues to be in the lead. Second, with 13 votes is the former French Culture Minister Audrey Azoule, followed by Egyptian diplomat Musira Hatab with 12 votes.

Representatives of China and Vietnam received five votes and Lebanon's candidate - only three. The representative of Azerbaijan, who won two votes in the first round, quit the race.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: UNESCO, Director-General, election
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria