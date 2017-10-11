UNESCO Failed to Elect a Successor of Irina Bokova

Yesterday the Executive Board of UNESCO failed to elect a new general manager and a successor of Irina Bokova, whose term expires, in a second round of voting, reports Mediapool.

Six candidates compete for the post. As in the first round on Monday, the former Foreign Minister of Qatar Hamad bin Abdulaziz al-Qaary, who received yesterday 20 out of 58 votes of the members of the Executive Board, continues to be in the lead. Second, with 13 votes is the former French Culture Minister Audrey Azoule, followed by Egyptian diplomat Musira Hatab with 12 votes.

Representatives of China and Vietnam received five votes and Lebanon's candidate - only three. The representative of Azerbaijan, who won two votes in the first round, quit the race.