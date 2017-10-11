Council of Ministers will Discuss the Way of Security of the Airspace of Bulgaria

Bulgaria: Council of Ministers will Discuss the Way of Security of the Airspace of Bulgaria pixabay.com

At the regular meeting of the Council of Ministers will be discussed the way of security of the airspace of Bulgaria, reported BGNES.

The strengthening of the security of the airspace of the Republic of Bulgaria will be discussed by jointly accomplishing tasks of the Bulgarian Air Force with the forces of the Italian Republic and determining the limitations of their joint actions.

A draft of a second amendment to the Memorandum of Understanding  about the  defense strategic aircraft capabilities between the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense and respectively the Ministry of Defense of Estonia, the Republic of Finland and Hungary, Lithuania, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Sweden and the Department of the US Defense will be also discussed during the regular meeting. 

