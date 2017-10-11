Bulgarian Journalists Protest Against Ultimatums and Pressure
pixabay.com
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Journalists protest against the ultimatums and pressure. The protest was organized by the Association of European Journalists - Bulgaria, reported BGNES.
The protest will be held today at 9.00 am in front of the Council of Ministers building, in parallel with the start of the plenary sitting in the National Assembly, which should vote for the resignation of Anton Todorov from GERB.
- » Concession Procedures are Opened For Four Seaside Beaches
- » GERB Urges the New Anti-Corruption Body to be Elected by the National Assembly
- » Careless Drivers will Pay More for Insurance in Bulgaria
- » The Government Has Granted BGN 310,000 to Repair Bachkovo Monastery
- » Possible Ban For Consumption of Alcohol in Public Parks in Sofia
- » BSP Starts Preparations For the Local Elections in 2019
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)