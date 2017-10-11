Bulgarian Journalists Protest Against Ultimatums and Pressure

October 11, 2017, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Journalists Protest Against Ultimatums and Pressure pixabay.com

Journalists protest against the ultimatums and pressure. The protest was organized by the Association of European Journalists - Bulgaria, reported BGNES.

The protest will be held today at 9.00 am in front of the Council of Ministers building, in parallel with the start of the plenary sitting in the National Assembly, which should vote for the resignation of Anton Todorov from GERB.

