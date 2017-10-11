US Planes Conducted Night Exercises over the Korean Peninsula

Politics » DEFENSE | October 11, 2017, Wednesday // 09:49| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: US Planes Conducted Night Exercises over the Korean Peninsula Source: Twitter

US Strategic Bomber B-1B and Japanese and South Korean fighters yesterday for the first time conducted night exercises over the Korean Peninsula in a second demonstration of strength against the backdrop of the continuing challenges of Pyongyang with its missile and nuclear program.

This was reported by US and South Korean military, quoted by Reuters and DPA.

Two supersonic B-1B bombers flew out of the US military base on the island of Guam in the Pacific Ocean, which was threatened by North Korea's Kim Jong-un with a missile strike, the US Air Force message said.

The planes carried out a mission in the area of ​​the Japanese Sea, which demonstrates that the United States is always ready to defend its territory and resolutely act with Japan and South Korea on the preservation of security and stability, the communique says. B-1B bombers are able to fly from Guam to Pyongyang for less than three hours, TASS notes.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, Japan, South Korea, military training, planes, North Korea
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria