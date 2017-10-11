US Planes Conducted Night Exercises over the Korean Peninsula

US Strategic Bomber B-1B and Japanese and South Korean fighters yesterday for the first time conducted night exercises over the Korean Peninsula in a second demonstration of strength against the backdrop of the continuing challenges of Pyongyang with its missile and nuclear program.

This was reported by US and South Korean military, quoted by Reuters and DPA.

Two supersonic B-1B bombers flew out of the US military base on the island of Guam in the Pacific Ocean, which was threatened by North Korea's Kim Jong-un with a missile strike, the US Air Force message said.

The planes carried out a mission in the area of ​​the Japanese Sea, which demonstrates that the United States is always ready to defend its territory and resolutely act with Japan and South Korea on the preservation of security and stability, the communique says. B-1B bombers are able to fly from Guam to Pyongyang for less than three hours, TASS notes.