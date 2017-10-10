1,200 Sheep in the Streets of Lyon Against the State's Protection of the Wolves

Society | October 10, 2017, Tuesday // 16:08| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 1,200 Sheep in the Streets of Lyon Against the State's Protection of the Wolves bnt.bg

1,200 sheep were placed in the streets of Lyon, with hundreds of shepherds, mostly from the alpine regions. They protest a planned ban on shooting wolves.

It is envisaged that the predator, which is a protected species, will only be intimidated by shots. The shepherds are unhappy because the benefits for their animals are tied to the herd's security measures.

It is planned that the law codenamed "Wolf" will be applied between 2018 and 2023. On November 8, there will be a special meeting on the issue in the Elysee Palace. Negotiations are currently taking place between government and trade unions.

The number of wolves in France is 360 and is constantly rising. The species began to disappear from the French lands in the 1930s and now many wolves come from Italy.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sheep, Lyon, protest, wolves
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria