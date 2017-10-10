1,200 Sheep in the Streets of Lyon Against the State's Protection of the Wolves

1,200 sheep were placed in the streets of Lyon, with hundreds of shepherds, mostly from the alpine regions. They protest a planned ban on shooting wolves.

It is envisaged that the predator, which is a protected species, will only be intimidated by shots. The shepherds are unhappy because the benefits for their animals are tied to the herd's security measures.

It is planned that the law codenamed "Wolf" will be applied between 2018 and 2023. On November 8, there will be a special meeting on the issue in the Elysee Palace. Negotiations are currently taking place between government and trade unions.

The number of wolves in France is 360 and is constantly rising. The species began to disappear from the French lands in the 1930s and now many wolves come from Italy.