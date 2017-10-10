Britain Could Join NAFTA if it Fails to Get Brexit Trade Deal
pixabay.com
Britain could join the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) if it doesn’t get a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The newspaper said ministers were looking at the idea as part of planning for the possibility of Britain not managing to negotiate a trade deal with the EU as part of its Brexit divorce.
Reuters
