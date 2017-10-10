Sofia Airport welcomed its 5-millionth passenger on 10th of October. The lucky passenger Petya Stoyanova arrived from the coastal city of Varna, according to the Bulgarian National Television.

She was travelling on a domestic flight and was on her way to Barcelona. She was chosen randomly among the 100 passengers on the board of the aircraft. Just before the landing, she understood she was the 5-milionth passenger.

Petya was officially welcomed by the management team of the airport and the airline with a special programme of folklore songs and dances performed by children from a Sofia school. She received a basket of flowers, a gift voucher for the airport duty free shops in the amount of EUR 150 and a “gold card” for membership in the loyal client programme of the Bulgarian airline.