Potentially Defective Aluminum was used by All Car Manufacturers in Japan

Business » INDUSTRY | October 10, 2017, Tuesday // 15:43| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Potentially Defective Aluminum was used by All Car Manufacturers in Japan Source: Twitter

All leading automobile companies in Japan have used aluminum products manufactured by Kobe Steel, which admitted late last week that it has falsified data on the strength and other characteristics of metal products, Kyodo reports of TASS.

Such elements were also used in the fourth satellite from the Mytibiki series, which was launched in orbit a few hours ago to allow Japan to develop its own space positioning system.

The Japanese government has already instructed car manufacturers to carry out safety checks on aluminum parts manufactured by Kobe Shield. There are no problems yet. The Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Corporation, which produces the H-2A launches today, said it believed it safe to use Kobe Steel production.

In an internal audit, it was found that the company had corroborated data on the characteristics of multiple aluminum and copper parts and components. They were delivered to around 200 industrial corporations, including giants like Toyota. If Kobe Steel's production reveals defects that are dangerous to security, this could lead to massive withdrawal of cars, trains and even airplanes, TASS notes.

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Japan, defective aluminium, Kobe Steel
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria