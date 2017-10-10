Potentially Defective Aluminum was used by All Car Manufacturers in Japan

All leading automobile companies in Japan have used aluminum products manufactured by Kobe Steel, which admitted late last week that it has falsified data on the strength and other characteristics of metal products, Kyodo reports of TASS.

Such elements were also used in the fourth satellite from the Mytibiki series, which was launched in orbit a few hours ago to allow Japan to develop its own space positioning system.

The Japanese government has already instructed car manufacturers to carry out safety checks on aluminum parts manufactured by Kobe Shield. There are no problems yet. The Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Corporation, which produces the H-2A launches today, said it believed it safe to use Kobe Steel production.

In an internal audit, it was found that the company had corroborated data on the characteristics of multiple aluminum and copper parts and components. They were delivered to around 200 industrial corporations, including giants like Toyota. If Kobe Steel's production reveals defects that are dangerous to security, this could lead to massive withdrawal of cars, trains and even airplanes, TASS notes.