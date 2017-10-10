Bomb Threat Call led to the Evacuation of the Court of Justice in Varna

A bomb threat call closed the Courthouse in downtown Varna. People were evacuated and a search began. The signal for the explosive device was delivered around 9am on 112, Nova TV reported.

The press service of the court said that at that time there was a scheduled hearing on a crime related to drug trafficking. The courthouse remained closed until noon.

