Bomb Threat Call led to the Evacuation of the Court of Justice in Varna
Source: iNews.bg
A bomb threat call closed the Courthouse in downtown Varna. People were evacuated and a search began. The signal for the explosive device was delivered around 9am on 112, Nova TV reported.
The press service of the court said that at that time there was a scheduled hearing on a crime related to drug trafficking. The courthouse remained closed until noon.
