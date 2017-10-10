Just One Marine Wind Turbine Farm can Power the Whole World

The whole world can be powered by a single offshore wind turbine farm in the North Atlantic, reports actualno.

The construction of renewable energy center with the size of India in the ocean can allow the world to access sustainable energy and meet its needs, according to a new study. In all likelihood, the large-scale project will face many difficulties, especially the need for international cooperation and extremely serious investment.

But if successful, the venture will allow all people to access almost inexhaustible energy resources. Scientists have calculated that if the wind farm is built on 3 million square kilometers in the ocean, it will generate approximately as much energy as the entire world consumes, writes Independent.

Experts say this is because the wind speed is 70% higher in the sea than on land. On the shore, the energy generated may be limited to about 1.5 watts per square meter, while the ocean is significantly higher than 6 watts per square meter. Scientists, however, state that wind power from the North Atlantic would be seasonal, falling to 1/5 of the average annual rate in the summer. Even then, however, the energy produced would be sufficient for the needs of the entire European Union.