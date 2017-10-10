Russia Bans Sites Trading Bitcoin

Business » FINANCE | October 10, 2017, Tuesday // 15:12| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Russia Bans Sites Trading Bitcoin Source: Twitter

Russia will block access to trading websites that offer cryptocurrency like a bitcoin. This was stated by the first Deputy Governor of the Russian Central Bank, Sergey Shvezov, defining such a trade as "dubious", Reuters reports.

Initially, the Russian financial authorities treated as illegal any kind of payment instruments issued by non-state institutions, explaining that they could be used for money laundering.

At a later stage, however, the authorities adopted the globally flourishing market for cryptocurrency, but they either wanted to either control turnover or limit access to the market.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, cryptocurrency, bitcoin, ban
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria