Russia Bans Sites Trading Bitcoin
Russia will block access to trading websites that offer cryptocurrency like a bitcoin. This was stated by the first Deputy Governor of the Russian Central Bank, Sergey Shvezov, defining such a trade as "dubious", Reuters reports.
Initially, the Russian financial authorities treated as illegal any kind of payment instruments issued by non-state institutions, explaining that they could be used for money laundering.
At a later stage, however, the authorities adopted the globally flourishing market for cryptocurrency, but they either wanted to either control turnover or limit access to the market.
