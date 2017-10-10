Russia Bans Sites Trading Bitcoin

Russia will block access to trading websites that offer cryptocurrency like a bitcoin. This was stated by the first Deputy Governor of the Russian Central Bank, Sergey Shvezov, defining such a trade as "dubious", Reuters reports.

Initially, the Russian financial authorities treated as illegal any kind of payment instruments issued by non-state institutions, explaining that they could be used for money laundering.

At a later stage, however, the authorities adopted the globally flourishing market for cryptocurrency, but they either wanted to either control turnover or limit access to the market.