Police Arrested an Israeli, Running to Spaniard Isco with a Knife in WC Qualification Match

Israeli police arrested a fan who had entered the pitch after the loss of the national team from Spain in the world qualification. He tried to get closer to Real Madrid's player,Isco, holding a knife in his hand.

The Spanish team achieved a 1-0 victory in their visit, thus ending Israel's dreams of qualifying to the World Cup in Russia in 2018.

Six local supporters entered the pitch after the referee's last signal. One of them separated from the group and headed for Isco. As he ran a knife fell from his hand.

The law enforcement officials immediately took action and managed to hold the fans. Israeli media did not report what the consequences would be for the offender.

One of the other runners on the pitch managed to get to Sergio Busquets, but the situation ended with a hug.