Police Arrested an Israeli, Running to Spaniard Isco with a Knife in WC Qualification Match

Sports | October 10, 2017, Tuesday // 15:02| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Police Arrested an Israeli, Running to Spaniard Isco with a Knife in WC Qualification Match Source: Twitter

Israeli police arrested a fan who had entered the pitch after the loss of the national team from Spain in the world qualification. He tried to get closer to Real Madrid's player,Isco, holding a knife in his hand.

The Spanish team achieved a 1-0 victory in their visit, thus ending Israel's dreams of qualifying to the World Cup in Russia in 2018.

Six local supporters entered the pitch after the referee's last signal. One of them separated from the group and headed for Isco. As he ran a knife fell from his hand.

The law enforcement officials immediately took action and managed to hold the fans. Israeli media did not report what the consequences would be for the offender.

One of the other runners on the pitch managed to get to Sergio Busquets, but the situation ended with a hug.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fooball match, incident, knife, fan, Isco
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria