A 6.4 Degree Earthquake Shook Chile

October 10, 2017, Tuesday
A 6.4 Degree Earthquake Shook Chile

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale occurred in Chile, the Euro-Mediterranean seismic center reported.

The epicenter was 91 km. east of the city of Arika at a depth of 70 km. There is no information about destruction and casualties.

