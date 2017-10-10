A 6.4 Degree Earthquake Shook Chile
Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 10, 2017, Tuesday // 14:49| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Twitter
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale occurred in Chile, the Euro-Mediterranean seismic center reported.
The epicenter was 91 km. east of the city of Arika at a depth of 70 km. There is no information about destruction and casualties.
- » Huge Fire in US: Casualties, Wounded, Thousands of Homes in Flames
- » The United States have begun their Withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement
- » All High Mountain Passes are Now open, but with the Danger of Icing
- » NIMH: Mostly Sunny Weather, Fog and Low Clouds in Some Areas in the Morning
- » Fire Tornado in Portugal (Video)
- » High-mountain Passes are Still Closed Because of the Snow
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)