Huge Fire in US: Casualties, Wounded, Thousands of Homes in Flames

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 10, 2017, Tuesday // 14:43| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Huge Fire in US: Casualties, Wounded, Thousands of Homes in Flames Source: Twitter

At least 10 people were killed, hundreds injured, and more than 20,000 evacuated after fires covered more than 230 square kilometers in the Napa, Mendosino and Sonoma valleys in California. The fire burned more than 1,500 houses and shops, world news agencies report. 

Many people were forced to escape in the middle of the night from their homes and had nothing but the clothes they were wearing.
In the extinguishment of the fires, the National Guard and the Military Police have been mobilized. Several municipalities have declared state of emergency.

The fire started on Sunday night, with strong winds and high temperatures. The area is famous for its vineyards. It is believed that sparks from grape harvesting machines have caused most of the fires.

Besides vineyards, the fires also burned cannabis areas. The tourism industry is heavily affected, with hotels including one of the Hilton chain among the burned buildings. Damage is for billions of dollars.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fire, California, casualties, material damage
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria