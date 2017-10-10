Huge Fire in US: Casualties, Wounded, Thousands of Homes in Flames

At least 10 people were killed, hundreds injured, and more than 20,000 evacuated after fires covered more than 230 square kilometers in the Napa, Mendosino and Sonoma valleys in California. The fire burned more than 1,500 houses and shops, world news agencies report.

Many people were forced to escape in the middle of the night from their homes and had nothing but the clothes they were wearing.

In the extinguishment of the fires, the National Guard and the Military Police have been mobilized. Several municipalities have declared state of emergency.

The fire started on Sunday night, with strong winds and high temperatures. The area is famous for its vineyards. It is believed that sparks from grape harvesting machines have caused most of the fires.

Besides vineyards, the fires also burned cannabis areas. The tourism industry is heavily affected, with hotels including one of the Hilton chain among the burned buildings. Damage is for billions of dollars.