Bulgarian PM Discussed Country's Prospects with Italian PM and European Commissioner Mario Monti

Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM Discussed Country's Prospects with Italian PM and European Commissioner Mario Monti boykoborissov.bg

An international conference in Sofia on the future of Europe and Bulgaria’s prospects is discussing this country’s European prospects in light of latest developments in the EU. The participants include former Italian PM and European Commissioner Mario Monti.

During a meeting with Mario Monti, Bulgarian PM Boyko Borisov presented the priorities in this country’s upcoming Presidency of the Council of the EU. 

The Italian politician gave his full support to the Bulgarian presidency's priorities in terms of security, continuation of cohesion and increased competitiveness. He highlighted the issue of the Western Balkans as particularly important and pointed out that during its presidency, Bulgaria can make a powerful contribution to the European prospects of the countries of the Western Balkans, reported BGNES. 

 

