Rapporteur on the Europol Regulation: Bulgaria's Progress in all Spheres is Visible Across Europe

Bulgaria's progress in all spheres is visible throughout Europe, and Boyko Borisov's government has undoubtedly contributed to this.

This was stated by the European Parliament's rapporteur for the Europol Regulation, Agustin Dias de Merra, during a working meeting with the GERB Parliament Speaker and Deputy Chairman Tsvetan Tsvetanov.

The two spoke in Brussels at the meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Control Group on Europol's activities.

During the meeting Tsvetanov and the Spanish MEP discussed the draft Europol Program Document for the period 2018-2020.

Agustin Dias de Merra sent special greetings to Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and recalled the excellent cooperation at the time when Borisov was Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, and he was general director of the Spanish police.

"The assessment of Spain and the Spanish Security Service for our work with Borisov and with you as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior has always been excellent. I am delighted to continue working together, "Diaz de Merra told Tsvetanov.