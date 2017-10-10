Rapporteur on the Europol Regulation: Bulgaria's Progress in all Spheres is Visible Across Europe

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | October 10, 2017, Tuesday // 14:13| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Rapporteur on the Europol Regulation: Bulgaria's Progress in all Spheres is Visible Across Europe gerb.bg

Bulgaria's progress in all spheres is visible throughout Europe, and Boyko Borisov's government has undoubtedly contributed to this.

This was stated by the European Parliament's rapporteur for the Europol Regulation, Agustin Dias de Merra, during a working meeting with the GERB Parliament Speaker and Deputy Chairman Tsvetan Tsvetanov.

The two spoke in Brussels at the meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Control Group on Europol's activities.

During the meeting Tsvetanov and the Spanish MEP discussed the draft Europol Program Document for the period 2018-2020.

Agustin Dias de Merra sent special greetings to Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and recalled the excellent cooperation at the time when Borisov was Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, and he was general director of the Spanish police.

"The assessment of Spain and the Spanish Security Service for our work with Borisov and with you as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior has always been excellent. I am delighted to continue working together, "Diaz de Merra told Tsvetanov.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria