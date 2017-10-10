Bulgaria Ranks Fifth in Europe in Childhood Obesity

Bulgaria is fifth in Europe in child obesity from 32 countries, according to data from the World Health Organization, cited by bTV.

A National Population Survey conducted for over a year, quoted by Prof. Svetoslav Handjiev, has found a significant increase in obesity among boys up to five years of age - 7.1 per cent in 2014, compared to 3.3 per cent in 2004. In girls the same age framework shows the opposite trend of reducing obesity and consuming more healthy foods.

For Bulgaria the biggest problem is the excessive consumption of salt - about twice as much as necessary, as well as lack of excersice.

At the same time, our country is the last in the EU in consumption of milk.

