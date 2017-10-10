Secret Documents Reveal the Soviet Union Planned a Nuclear Blast on the Moon

The Soviet Union planned to blow up an atomic bomb on the Moon. This is clear from a secret document kept in the Russian State Archive, where journalists from the German TV Channel for historical broadcasting "Em De Er - Traveling in Time" have managed to get.

According to the secret document of September 6, 1958, the Kremlin leadership issued a "top secret" order - in the summer of 1959 a Soviet atomic bomb would be blown up on the moon.

Dr. Matthias Ul, a scientist at the German Historical Institute in Moscow, has confirmed the truth of the document to TVM, stating:

"We can say explicitly that a politburo meeting was held at which it was decided that a nuclear charge would be sent there to be exploded."

