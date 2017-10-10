Cocktails that do not Cause Hangover

A British chemist has created cocktails that do not cause a hangover, even if they contain alcohol, Gizmodo said.

Professor David Nett of the Imperial College of London, for 10 years, has experimented with various substances to find something that has the effect of alcohol, but is harmless to the liver. Now he is looking for funding to finish his research, hoping to finally register 100 bars to sell his cocktails.

The study has already focused on five compounds. They must be approved by the British Food Standards Agency, but David is convinced that they are suitable for people. One of the main advantages of the new "synthetic alcohol" is that it can be tailored to each individual customer so as to obtain a "safe level of intoxication". It also does not cause the accumulation of acetaldehyde that causes a hangover.