Erdogan's Nightmare may become Germany's No.1 Diplomat

Bulgaria: Erdogan's Nightmare may become Germany's No.1 Diplomat

He is an ethnic Turk born in Germany, son of a gastarbeiter, defining himself as an "swab of Anatolia." He is a potential foreign minister of Germany and ... is Erdogan's living nightmare, reports WebCafe. 

The eventual nomination of Cem Ozdemir as the No. 1 diplomat in Angela Merkel's new cabinet provokes profound skepticism in Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party.

"If this happens, we are probably expecting years of progress in relations lost. Turkey would not accept Cem Ozdemir as a representative of Germany, but as a person who wants to interfere in Turkish domestic politics, " MP Mustafa Yenrooglu told the German news agency DPA.

The probability of  Ozdemir actually becoming Merkel's Foreign Minister, is still completely theoretical. The Christian-Democratic Alliance has not yet reached an agreement with the Greens and the Free Democrats for the so-called "Jamaica Coalition", there is no publicly known agreement on the allocation of posts to the new federal government. However, in Ankara are already markedly nervous about rumours surrounding Ozdemir.

