Poland will Create Cyber Army

Military parts for cyber defence will be created in Poland, Polish Defense Minister Antony Macarevic said at a cyber security conference in the capital, Warsaw, quoted by TASS.

"We made a decision to create cyber forces, as well as to expand the activities of the National Center for Cryptology," he said.

Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said a new cyber security unit will be set up for the government. She stressed that cyber security is one of the biggest challenges for the modern world. "It's about economy, security, it's a matter of stability, but also - and I think we all understand it - is a question of peace," Szydlo said.

According to her, cyber security departments are being set up for many minister services in EU countries.