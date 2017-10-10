Firefighters are Protesting on Saturday

Society | October 10, 2017, Tuesday // 13:02| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Firefighters are Protesting on Saturday Source: iNews.bg

Firefighters are protesting on October 14, according to a statement issued by the National Council of the National Fire Brigade and the Confederation of Independent Firemen, reports Sega. 

The procession will start from the "St Sedmochislenitsi" garden to the Ministry of Interior and will continue to the Ministry of Finance. The time of its conduct will be further specified.

Firefighters and rescuers will protest against the inadequate policies implemented by the political leadership of the Ministry of Interior leading to the closure of district fire services. They are dissatisfied with the frozen income of MoI staff, the minimum growth in the agency's budget for 2018, and the insufficient funding of the two Directorates - Fire Safety and Population Protection and National System 112 for next year.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: firefighters, protest
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria