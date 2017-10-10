Firefighters are Protesting on Saturday

Firefighters are protesting on October 14, according to a statement issued by the National Council of the National Fire Brigade and the Confederation of Independent Firemen, reports Sega.

The procession will start from the "St Sedmochislenitsi" garden to the Ministry of Interior and will continue to the Ministry of Finance. The time of its conduct will be further specified.

Firefighters and rescuers will protest against the inadequate policies implemented by the political leadership of the Ministry of Interior leading to the closure of district fire services. They are dissatisfied with the frozen income of MoI staff, the minimum growth in the agency's budget for 2018, and the insufficient funding of the two Directorates - Fire Safety and Population Protection and National System 112 for next year.