The Pentagon Chief: The United States must be ready for a Military Solution for the DPRK
Source: Twitter
The US Army must be prepared for a military option to resolve the North Korean crisis if President Donald Trump takes such a decision.
This was stated by US Defense Secretary James Mattis at a military exhibition organized by the American Army Association, TASS reported.
"The US Army must be ready for a military option to resolve the North Korean crisis that our president might use when it is needed," he said.
