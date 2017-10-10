The Pentagon Chief: The United States must be ready for a Military Solution for the DPRK

October 10, 2017, Tuesday
The US Army must be prepared for a military option to resolve the North Korean crisis if President Donald Trump takes such a decision.

This was stated by US Defense Secretary James Mattis at a military exhibition organized by the American Army Association, TASS reported.

"The US Army must be ready for a military option to resolve the North Korean crisis that our president might use when it is needed," he said.

