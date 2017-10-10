The United States have begun their Withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement

Bulgaria: The United States have begun their Withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement Source: Twitter

US Environment Minister Scott Pruitt will signed today a draft law lifting the restrictions on coal mining introduced by former US President Barack Obama, the Bulgarian National Radio reported.

Barack Obama's plan was to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 32% by the end of 2030. This is in fact the objectives set out in the Paris Climate Agreement.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly announced that he will withdraw the United States from the agreement, the National Radio recalls.

