Donald Trump will Visit the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea

US President Donald Trump may visit the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea in early November, Yonhap reported, quoted by Focus. The South Korean Agency refers to local military sources.

The White House sent a team of officers at the end of September to check the locations in the area where Trump "may carry out this special activity," according to the source. The US President is expected to send an important message to North Korea.

"Trump will do something and his assistants are doing the appropriate training," the source said. He is expected to visit Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines in early November, but the exact dates have not yet been determined.

If Trump opts for the Pumunyom peace settlement, in the demilitarized zone where there are armed North Korean guards, this can raise concerns about his security.

The United States is sending its nuclear submarine and aircraft carrier into the waters off the Korean Peninsula amid growing tensions with North Korea, the South Korean daily Chosun Ilbo, quoted again by Focus.

The Michigan submarine will enter the port of Busan at the end of this week, while Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier ship will arrive next week. The submarine is armed with 154 Tomahawk missiles capable of defeating North Korea's nuclear and missile sites as well as the presidential palace of its leader, Kim Chun-oun.

"Michigan" is 170 meters long and has a displacement of 18 thousand tons. There is an opportunity to stay underwater for three months. Its missiles can make accurate hits at a distance of up to 2300 km.

According to South Korean sources, US vessels will participate in a joint drill with the South Korean fleet next week in preparation for new provocations by the DPRK.