Ukraine and Turkey will Coordinate their Actions to Protect the Ukrainians in Crimea

Bulgaria: Ukraine and Turkey will Coordinate their Actions to Protect the Ukrainians in Crimea Source: Twitter

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko thanked Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for confirming Turkish support for Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity, UNIAN's Ukrainian news agency reported.

"Unfortunately, despite all the peaceful initiatives and efforts, including in the Norman format, the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine continues, as well as the occupation of the Ukrainian Crimea. Together with President Erdogan, we have noted the inadmissibility of the human rights situation in the Crimea, where things are constantly getting worse due to the repressive actions of the occupation authorities, "Poroshenko said at a press conference after the meeting with Erdogan.

He added that the subject of Russian "harassment" were also the Crimean Tatars.

"Today we agreed to coordinate our actions to protect the rights and freedoms of Ukrainians in the Crimea," Poroshenko said.

"We do not recognize and will not admit the illegal annexation of the Crimea," the Turkish president said.

